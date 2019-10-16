A free workshop next week, taught by a former LBPD commander, will address workshop violence and active shooter responses.
Josef Levy spent 28 years as a Long Beach police officer before retiring and founding Embassy Consulting Services. He since has conducted active shooter training and other security services around the country.
Next Wednesday, Oct. 23, Levy will spend the morning at Alpert Jewish Community Center offering information about workplace security and how to respond to an active shooter incident. The AJCC is sponsoring the workshop, which is free to attendees.
To register for the training, go to embassyconsultingservices.com/register. The workshop will run from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the AJCC, 3801 E. Willow Ave.