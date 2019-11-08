Every year since Suzie Price was elected to the City Council in 2014, she has organized and hosted a free family workshop designed to help combat bullying.
This year's event is this coming Sunday, Nov. 10. It will focus on "anti-bullying, empowerment and creating a kinder community in Long Beach." Emphasis this year is on fifth through eighth grade students and their parents, but Price said everyone is invited to attend.
"I am so privileged to have Jessica Truesdell, outreach coordinator with Safe Refuge LB, as our keynote speaker this year," Price said in a release. "She has an amazing story of strength and courage amidst years of abuse and being bullied."
In addition o the speeches, there will be breakout sessions to work in small groups. In addition to Price and Truesdell, other facilitators are Mollie Bennett and Kyle Becker.
The event, from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, is free to attend. It is in Room 139A in the College of Business building on the Cal State Long Beach campus. There is free parking in Lot E1 on campus — enter campus from Bellflower Boulevard and follow the signs.
Registration is through Eventbrite.com. For more information, call 562-570-6300 or email District3@longbeach.gov.