Long Beach City College has been awarded a $3 million federal Title V grant to improve results for Latinx and low-income students in science and math.
In a release last week, college officials said the money would finance a five-year comprehensive program, including hiring faculty and staff for its Science Resource Center. The program is being called DESTINO — Developing Engaging STEM Through Innovative New Opportunities. Officials siad its four goals were to innovate STEM teaching strategies to help historically underrepresented student groups, ensure students are equitably welcomed and supported, provide focused and integrated academic and student services, and invest in people and support structures.
"Because we are a nationally recognized Hispanic Serving Institution, this grant will greatly help significantly assist our Latinx and low-income students improve in the area of STEM," LBCCD Boad of Trustees President Vivian Malauulu said. "Destino is Spanish for destination. LBVV is determined to ensure that our students' ultimate destino is success."
In addition to the Science Resource Center staff; the grant will pay for a SEM counselor and academic support staff; a STEM-focused summer bridge program; outreach events for future students, their families and the community at large; and financial literacy workshops to reach 480 students each year.