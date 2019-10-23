Tales about college students subsisting on a diet of ramen noodles and mac and cheese have been joked about for ages. But food insecurity — the state of being without reliable access to a sufficient quantity of affordable, nutritious food — is no laughing matter.
A survey released last May by Temple University’s Hope Center for College, Community and Justice indicated that 45 percent of student respondents from more than 100 institutions said they had been food insecure in the past 30 days.
Food insecurity doesn’t affect only college students. According to the California Association of Food Banks, the number of Californians facing this dilemma is 4.6 million, meaning, on average, 1 out of every 8 Californians does not know where their next meal will come from.
The causes are easy to pinpoint — drought, problems of food production and high rates of population growth and poverty. Access to quality, nutritious food is fundamental to human existence, but finding the solutions to end the problem are elusive.
Creating sustainable solutions to food sourcing, food waste, and food insecurity are the focus of this year’s 24-hour Climathon event starting at 10 a.m. Friday at Cal State Long Beach’s Duncan Anderson Gallery in the Department of Design.
This is the third consecutive year that Cal State Long Beach’s Institute for Innovation & Entrepreneurship (IIE) will be hosting Climathon.
“The first year’s theme was transportation-related because we are such a commuter campus,” said Lauren Dragicevich, who heads up special projects for IIE. “Last year, we tackled the housing crisis and the challenges with the change in the sea levels affecting the city.”
Dragicevich emphasized that IIE is not only a campus organization, but a city organization, too. She said the institute partners with the city’s Department of Economic Development as well as the Office of Civic Innovation.
“The talent we have on campus works with city initiatives,” she said. “We are partnering with LB Fresh and LB Organic. Those are areas where people are talking about sustainable resources. We need to do a better job of teaching everybody how to eat.”
The Climathon is an opportunity for anyone who has an innovative idea for a product, service or application to solve problems relating to food insecurity, food sourcing or food waste. Participants do not have to be hackers or know how to write code. Organizers are looking for a diverse group of people from the community that can contribute their ideas, positive energy and personal skillsets.
“Usually we have around 150 people come through the program, and a core group of 50 who stay the entire time,” Dragicevich said. “Around six ideas are finalized and proposed and then city leaders come to hear the pitches on Saturday morning.”
Registration is open to students, faculty, staff and community members. If you do not have a team, you can join an existing team or start one of your own at the event. Registration is available at climathonlongbeach.eventbrite.com.
For questions, or if you want to volunteer to support the event, email csulb-iie@csulb.edu.