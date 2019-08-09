It's an axiom for the Boys & Girls Clubs that every child deserves to have the right tools to have a successful school year.
But according to a release, 93% of the Clubs’ members live in poverty and many families qualify for free or reduced-price lunches. With these financial difficulties, many families have a hard time paying for essential items such as rent, so paying for school supplies is not a priority.
But it should be. And as a community, there are ways to help.
From now until Saturday, Aug. 31, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Long Beach are hosting a supply drive for its members. School supplies vary by grade level.
According to Kari Cho, director of Events, Marketing and Communications, the most needed items are backpacks, notebooks, pencils and calculators.
Most elementary, middle, and high school members request backpacks, color pencils, crayons, erasers, folders, glue, pencil boxes, pencils and scissors.
Middle and high school members request calculators, dividers, graph paper, highlighters, index cards, lead pencils, markers, mini staplers, multiple subject notebooks, pens, planners, protractors, post-its, protractors, rulers, staples, white out, writing paper (loose-leaf), and 3-ring binders (1-inch).
The club has also partnered with Razor Scooters, who will be donating 140 scooters to the club members who need help getting to school.
“They were gracious enough to donate scooters to our Club members over the holiday time, so we are hoping this is a partnership that will continue for years,” Cho said.
The club also partners with a number of other organizations such as FLUOR Enterprises who donates school supplies and backpacks for more than 100 kids every year, Don Rodriguez, CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Long Beach, said in a release.
“Each child deserves a chance to start off the new school year with the necessary supplies in hand,” Rodriguez added.
Only new supplies will be accepted.
Supplies can be dropped off at 3635 Long Beach Blvd. Pick-up coordination can be arranged by contacting Kari at 562-595-5945 or karic@bgclublb.org.
Collections for the “Annual Back2School Supply Drive” will continue through the first week of September.
For more than 80 years, the Boys & Girls Club of Long Beach has provided after-school and summer programs for the city’s underrepresented children and youth ages 6-18.
For more information, go to www.bgclublb.org/Back2School.