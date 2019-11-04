Dick Gaylord, a longtime Realtor based in Belmont Shore who has been active in many community groups, will seek the Area 4 Long Beach City College Trustee seat being vacated by Doug Otto.
Gaylord has been on the LBCC Personnel Commission for 20 years and currently is chair there. He said he is ready to take the next step.
“Our City College is a vital link to good jobs and a stronger Long Beach," Gaylord said Monday in his announcement. "A healthy community depends on healthy institutions, and as a 20-year commissioner at the City College I am ready to step in and help lead the college on Day 1.”
Gaylord has served on the city's Civil Service Commission, Economic Development Commission and Planning Commission. He helped launch the Friends of Belmont Shore and has served as that group's president.
In the business arena, Gaylord has servedas president of both the California Association of Realtors and the National Association of Realtors. At the state level, he has been a member of the California Real Estate Advisory Commission and was chair of the California Board of Behavioral Science Examiners.
Otto, who has been on the LBCC Board of Trustees since 2004, is stepping down to run for the Long Beach Unified School District Board.
Area 4 represents the southeastern part of Long Beach; there are five areas and trustees. The LBCC election is in November next year.
For more information about the campaign, go to www.Gaylord4LBCC.com.
—Harry Saltzgaver