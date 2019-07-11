A woman with a gunshot wound to her upper body was found today, Thursday, in downtown Long Beach and died a short time later.
Paramedics sent to the 300 block of Magnolia Avenue about 8 a.m. took the woman to a hospital, where she died, the Long Beach Police Department reported. The area is near the courthouse and police station.
Information was not immediately available on the woman's identity or age.
Traffic was routed away from the area to accommodate investigators.
Anyone with information on the case was urged to call 562-435-6711.
—City News Service