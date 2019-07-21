A 59-year-old woman was shot to death inside her Long Beach home late on Saturday when someone started firing a gun from the street outside, police said.
The shooting in the 1100 block of East 10th Street occurred at around 10:55 p.m., Long Beach Police said in a written statement.
Several bullets pierced the walls of the victim’s home. The woman, identified as Genoveva Rivera Robles, was struck once in her upper torso.
Long Beach firefighters found Robles alive. They transported her to a nearby hospital, where she died.
In the statement, police said “detectives do not believe the victim or her residence were the intended target of the shooting.”
Police did not have a description of the suspect. They also haven’t said whether they think more than one person was involved in the shooting.
Police have not said who they think the shooter was targeting. It’s not clear if gunfire struck any other homes on the block Saturday night.
But police also said they would be sending more units to patrol the area following the shooting.
This was the first of two shooting incidents in the city late Saturday into Sunday morning. A man was killed when a fight led to gunfire in the 1200 block of Molino Avenue at around 2 a.m. on Sunday.
AFTER FIGHT
A man was shot to death following a fight in Long Beach early Sunday morning, police said.
Witnesses to the shooting told police the men were shouting at each other when one pulled out a gun and shot the victim once in his upper torso. The shooter fled the area on foot.
Long Beach firefighters found the victim and transported him to a nearby hospital, where he died. He has not been identified, pending a coroner’s office investigation.
Police said they did not know why the men were arguing. But they said investigators believe the shooting was gang related. Police did not release a description of the suspect.