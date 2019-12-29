A candlelight vigil took place Saturday outside the South Los Angeles home of the grandmother of a 6-year-old boy who was fatally beaten, allegedly by an acquaintance of his mother.
Dayvon Taylor of Long Beach was taken to St. Mary Medical Center in Long Beach last Thursday and died shortly after he arrived, according to coroner's Investigator Kristy McCracken and Downey police Sgt. Michael Parino.
Dayvon was taken to the hospital at about 6 p.m. that day, according to Long Beach police, who were called to the hospital and waited there until Downey police arrived.
The coroner's office determined the death was a homicide, Parino said.
Downey resident Tyler D'Shaun Martin-Brand, 23, was arrested and booked for murder, Parino said. Bail was set at $1 million.
"This case is a serious and complex investigation and investigators are still in the process of gathering information, interviewing witnesses and processing evidence," Parino said. "As a result, no other details will be released at this time."
Saturday evening's vigil was coordinated by the Project Islamic Hope civil rights group to call attention to the dangers of women leaving their children with people they do not know very well, organizer Najee Ali said.
Parino asked anyone with information about the case to contact Detective David Van at 562-904-2386 or call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).
—City News Service