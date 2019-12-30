One man was killed Sunday and another suffered non-life threatening wounds in a suspected gang-related shooting in Long Beach, authorities said.
It was reported about 5:35 p.m. in the 2300 block of East 14th Street, Long Beach Police Department spokeswoman Arantxa Chavarria said.
The two victims were found on the sidewalk, the first with wounds to his upper body and the second with wounds to his upper and lower body, Chavarria said.
Paramedics took both to local hospitals, where the first victim died from his injuries, she said.
His name was withheld pending notification of relatives.
The shooting is under investigation as possibly gang-related, Chavarria said.
—City News Service