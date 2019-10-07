A suspect was in custody Monday in connection with a threat directed at Cal State Long Beach, which prompted officials to advise those on campus to shelter in place and others to stay away.
Campus police and university officials issued the alert about 3:45 p.m. after receiving what was described as a "credible threat," according to CSULB spokesman Jeff Bliss. Details about the nature of the threat, or how it was communicated, were not immediately available, Bliss said.
Campus police gave the all-clear at 4:23 p.m., reporting that shelter in place orders had been lifted and "the sole suspect" was in custody.
"There is no ongoing threat, and the campus is open for normal operations," according to a campus police tweet.
The lockdown of the campus was done out of an abundance of caution, Bliss said.
