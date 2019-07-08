A woman was sexually assaulted by a man armed with a knife in the laundry room of her Long Beach apartment complex, authorities said Monday.
The attack was at 11 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of East Seventh Street, Long Beach police Lt. Abram Yap said.
The assailant was described as Hispanic, 20-25 years old, 5 feet to 5 feet 3 inches tall, with a small build and all dark clothing, Yap said.
Anyone who sees the suspect or has information should call Long Beach police at 562-435-6711.
—City News Service