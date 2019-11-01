A man was killed and two others hurt, including a child, when a vehicle slammed into the the three pedestrians in Long Beach, police said.
The crash occurred about 9:55 p.m. Thursday in the area of Country Club Drive and Los Cerritos Park Place, Long Beach police said.
Responding officers found a man, a woman and a boy lying on the ground, police reported. Paramedics began trying to save them. All three were transported to a hospital, where the 30-year-old man later died.
The name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.
Police determined that the driver of a 2002 Toyota Sequoia was southbound on Country Club Drive and failed to make a turn. Instead, he drove onto the sidewalk and hit the three pedestrians, who were walking from Los Cerritos Park Place, police said.
All three were family members who lived in Long Beach, police reported.
The driver, 20-year-old Carlo Navarro of Long Beach, was detained at the scene and later arrested for allegedly driving under the influence and gross vehicular manslaughter. He was jailed on $100,000 bail.
Anyone with information on this crash was asked to call Long Beach police at 562-570-7355. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
—City News Service