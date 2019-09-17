The Long Beach Police Department announced Monday that they will respond to new police records release requirements through a web page on its city website.
Laws passed last year in the state legislature require police department to disclose records and information about officer-involved shootings, some uses of force, findings of sexual assault and officer dishonesty. Production of video and audio at critical incidents also must be released.
The dedicated web page also will have a Public Records Act request portal where people can request specific records. Police definitions and use of force statistics will be on that page as well.
Before records are released, they go through a process to remove anything identifying victims, a process called redaction. That process also can be used to delete sensitive information.
The release says records in the Long Beach Police Department date back to the 1960s, causing complications in redacting or even producing some records. The release says there have been delays because the there is no budget or dedicated staff for the process, meaning temporary staff has been doing the work.
The release concludes, "The department will continue to add additional staffing to our Public Records Act team and they are actively working through a page-by-page, file-by-file, process of review and redaction of all documents, audio, and video files associated with these incidents to begin the release process."
The web page is at www.longbeach.gov/police under the About The LBPD tab.
—Harry Saltzgaver