Long Beach Police officers announced last week that they will partner with the private company Ring to gain access to video in crime cases.
Ring offers a number of different video surveillance and security options, with by far the most popular being video coverage of the front door area with a doorbell camera. Typically motion-activated, it can be connected to the homeowner's smart phone, and stores the video footage.
“We are excited to partner with Ring to utilize the Neighbors portal in the city of Long Beach,” Adult Investigation Section Lieutenant Joseph Gaynor said in a release. “We believe that this platform will allow our detectives to build stronger cases with the help of video evidence and information shared with us by our community members.”
The police can only view content posted by owners on the Neighbors app, or given to police in response to a specific request. The deal does not give police access to user information or the Ring camera itself.
Residents can text "longbeachca" to 555888 from their smartphone to download the Neighbors app for free on iOS and Android phones. The app can be used to join their neighborhood network to share crime and safety-related videos, photos and text-based posts, and receive real-time safety alerts from neighbors and the Ring company. There is information about the app on the Ring website, neighbors.ring.com.
—Harry Saltzgaver