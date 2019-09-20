An armed suspect wanted for a series of armed robberies in Long Beach was fatally wounded in an officer-involved shooting at a 7-Eleven, authorities said Friday morning.
Detectives were performing surveillance of a vehicle believed to have been used in robberies in the city earlier this week when they spotted the armed suspect get out of the vehicle and walk into the convenience store in the 5100 block of East Pacific Coast Highway around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
Detectives encountered the suspect and an officer-involved shooting occurred. Life-saving measures were performed on the suspect until Long Beach fire paramedics arrived and pronounced the suspect dead at the scene, police said.
A second suspect was taken into custody, police said.
No injuries were reported to any officers or anyone inside the business.
An investigation into the shooting prompted the closures of Pacific Coast Highway between Anaheim Street and Granada Avenue and Clark Avenue between Anaheim and Atherton streets until further notice, police said.