A 14-year-old girl was hospitalized with critical injuries after she was struck by a car near a parking lot in Long Beach on Saturday afternoon, Jan. 18, authorities said.
Long Beach police responded to an injury collision involving a red Tesla and a pedestrian at Alamitos Avenue and East Broadway about 11:25 a.m., spokeswoman Arantxa Chavarria said.
Officers found that the girl had been struck by the car after the driver struck three other vehicles in a parking lot, Chavarria said.
The incident occurred at a Chevron gas station, fire officials said.
The driver of the Tesla was also hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries as a result of the crashes.
She did not appear to be impaired at the time of the collision, Chavarria said.
Investigators were working to determine the cause of the crash.
