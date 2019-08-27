Miguel Zamora is scheduled to be in a George Deukmejian Courthouse courtroom Friday, Aug. 30, to be sentenced to 14 years in prison.
Zamora, who has been in jail since his arrest on July 3, 2018, has pled guilty to one count of a lewd act with a minor under 14 and one act of continuous sexual abuse of a minor. According to Los Angeles County District Attorney records, that was a plea bargain down from four felony counts.
But parents and guardians of girls living in the same Bixby Knolls neighborhood where Zamora lived say that what has been entered into the court record is only part of the story. They say more girls were molested, and they fear there are even more victims who haven't reported the crime.
Long Beach police investigators declined to comment on the case before the sentencing. But an LBPD spokesperson did say the department is very interested in talking to anyone who believes they have been victimized by Zamora. The DA's office and the prosecutor assigned the case also declined to talk about it until after Zamora's sentencing hearing.
Zamora lived with his wife and daughter, who attended Longfellow Elementary and Hughes Middle schools. The wife worked nights, leaving Zamora to care for the daughter.
Reportedly, Zamora would have their daughter invite friends to stay overnight. Then, while the daughter was taking a shower, he would molest or attempt to molest the friend.
That scenario was confirmed by multiple sources. Zamora's wife filed for divorce on May 10 this year and is believed to have left the area.
Mary Griess, a grandmother who has adopted and cares for her granddaughter, said that the molestations took place with multiple children, including her granddaughter. She was not part of the case because she didn't tell anyone of the incident when it took place, Griess said.
"But finally, one of the girls said she wanted to go home," Griess said. "When she got home, she told her parents. He was arrested later that night."
Griess said she knew of at least two other parents whose girls were involved, but neither agreed to be interviewed for this story.
LBPD public information officer Arantxa Chavarria said in June that there might be additional victims in the case, but she could not confirm that.
"If you think you or someone you know is a victim of sexual assault, any sexual assault, please report it to the police department," Chavarria said. "It doesn't matter where or when it happened — there is no statute of limitations in these cases."
To report a potential sex crime to the Long Beach Police Department, call 562-570-7368. For potential child abuse cases, call 562-570-7321. Whenever there is an emergency or a crime in progress, call 9-1-1.