The city of Long Beach is taking a proactive approach this flu season by offering free flu shots to residents now through the beginning of December.
In addition to walk-in clinic options, drive-thru options will be available to make getting the flu shot even easier.
According to a release from Mayor Robert Garcia's office, it's recommended that everyone older than six months old get a flu shot. Anyone 12 years and older can receive the vaccine in a drive-thru; families with children younger than 12 years old will be directed to the walk-up area.
The schedule is:
- Thursday, Oct. 3, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., Health Department (2525 Grand Ave.)
- Monday, Oct. 7, 9 a.m. to noon, Scherer Park (4600 Long Beach Blvd.)
- Thursday, Oct. 10, 9 a.m. to noon, Long Beach Senior Center (1150 E. 4th St.)
- Friday, Oct. 11, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., El Dorado Teen Center (2800 N. Studebaker Rd.)
- Monday, Oct. 14, 9 a.m. to noon, Bixby Park (130 Cherry Ave.)
- Tuesday, Oct. 15, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., McBride Park (1550 Martin Luther King, Jr. Ave.)
- Thursday, Oct. 17, noon to 4 p.m., Ramona Park (3301 E. 65th St.)
- Monday, Oct. 21, 1 to 5 p.m., California State University, Long Beach, next to campus bookstore (1250 Bellflower Blvd.)
- Wednesday, Oct. 23, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., MacArthur Park (1321 Anaheim St.)
- Tuesday, Oct. 29, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., California State University, Long Beach, next to campus bookstore (1250 Bellflower Blvd.)
- Thursday, Nov. 7, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., California State University, Long Beach, next to campus bookstore (1250 Bellflower Blvd.)
- Friday, Nov. 8, 9 a.m. to noon, Veterans Park (101 E. 28th St.)
- Monday, Nov. 11, 9 a.m. to noon, Drake Park (951 Maine Ave.)
- Thursday, Dec. 5, 2 to 7 p.m., Health Department (2525 Grand Ave.)
"For most healthy adults, a case of the flu is very unpleasant but not life-threatening, and many people may prefer risking the flu over getting the shot," Garcia said in a release. "But the reality is, many people in our community — and particularly those most vulnerable to the flu and other illnesses — are not able to get vaccinated and rely on the rest of the community to help protect them from what can actually be a very serious condition and even lead to death."
The effort is sponsored by the California Department of Public Health. For more information about the 2019-2020 flu season, the community is encouraged to visit: http://www.longbeach.gov/flu.
