For nearly a year, a popular Long Beach restaurant was hidden behind a large construction fence.
Playa Amor struggled through a long period of renovations at Marketplace Long Beach. Yet it still managed to make the LA Times' list of the top 101 restaurants in Los Angeles this month.
“Our sales were impacted because it was hard to find us,” chef/owner Thomas Ortega said. “Some people thought we had closed.”
During this challenging phase, a loyal fanbase from the Long Beach and Seal Beach communities kept the Mexican restaurant afloat, Ortega said.
“I eat here all the time,” Sarah Tesner said. “The food is really good and they have a great happy hour!”
“We live close enough to walk to the restaurants on Fourth Street,” Mark and Monique Faulkner said, “but we drive over here because it’s worth it.”
Ortega said he makes flavor the priority, buying high quality products and carefully balancing acids, fats, and spices in his recipes.
“I train my cooks with very high standards,” he explained. “I tell them that each plate of food should look like it’s being served to your mother.”
Family is important to Ortega. The chef was born and raised in California, but said he has fond memories of time spent in the kitchen with his grandmother in Mexico.
He trained at the Le Cordon Bleu and worked for years in high-end restaurants like Spago and Water Grill before deciding to switch gears and cook food that was more approachable and affordable. He opened his own restaurant, featuring his grandmother’s recipes and paying homage to his heritage, but also including influences from other cultures.
“I grew up in Cerritos, in a true melting pot,” Ortega said. “My best friend was Japanese but I also had friends from Indian, Korean, Vietnamese, Chinese, and Filipino families. I ate all sorts of different food as a kid and loved it; as a result, my cooking reflects lots of different traditions. My food isn’t just Mexican, it’s Mexican American, meaning that it incorporates everything.”
Playa Amor’s menu includes tacos and handmade tortillas, but it also offers Maine lobster, mole tot poutine, and green hatch spaghetti.
Ortega’s dishes garnered praise from Jonathan Gold, beloved food critic for the LA Times. Before his death, Gold would regularly bring his family to eat at Playa Amor.
Even after Gold’s passing, LA Times critics continued to be impressed by Ortega. On Dec. 9 this year, the newspaper ranked Playa Amor as #59 on its list of the top 101 restaurants in Los Angeles.
“I had no idea we were on the Times list until I was invited to the party,” Ortega said. “It’s an incredible honor, but it also feels unreal. Years ago, I stepped away from the Michelin world in order to make more accessible food. But this year, my Cerritos restaurant (Amor y Tacos) won a Bib Gourmand from Michelin and Playa Amor made the Times 101 List. It’s very exciting.”
Ortega said the restaurant’s recent recognition has raised awareness and brought in new customers.
“People are now driving in from other cities to check us out,” he said.
Jakki Braden and Kaz Evans came in after reading about the restaurant online. The two ordered octopus and salad and ate on the outdoor patio with their dogs.
“I haven’t been here before, but I loved it,” Evans said. “The food is not traditional, but it’s delicious… It’s like Mexico meets the ocean.”
“We make our food from scratch and we put passion and love into every bite,” Ortega said. “I think that’s what really makes the difference.”