OLYMPIX Fitness, the workout center on Olympics Plaza in Belmont Shore, soon will have a new name — ICONIX.
Owners Kurt Schneiter and Jarrett Tooley made the announcement Tuesday. The name change is coming in part to more accurately describe what will become a chain of fitness centers.
"The soon-to-be announced locations can certainly be described as iconic," Schneiter said in a release. "Most notable is the new Hollywood Park development, at the corner of Century & Prairie." That's where the new football stadium is being built for the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers.
OLYMPIX Fitness opened in February 2017 at the intersection of Ocean Boulevard and Olympic Plaza, after the Belmont Plaza Olympic Pool across the street had been torn down. Schneiter said the center has been doing well, and the "O" icon will continue to be used as a nod to the origin of the fitness centers.
“ICONIX Fitness better describes what we are as well as what we will be for many years to come,” Schneiter said.
“We feel as though the name change to ICONIX Fitness will allow us not only to highlight iconic locations with our expansion, but most importantly be the second version of the brand that improves our member experience," Tooley added.
No timeline for the expansion was given. For more information about OLYMPIX, go to olympixfitness.com.
—Harry Saltzgaver