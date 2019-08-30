The last three-day weekend of the summer is at hand, with the traditional celebration of Labor Day — the first Monday in September.
Government offices will close Monday, as will banks and most businesses not directly related to selling something to the public. There will not be regular mail service, and the city's street sweepers will stay in the garage (there is no makeup day for street sweeping — Tuesday will be on the regular schedule).
Parking meters with the phrase "exempt on holidays" will not be enforced. The city's swimming pools, community centers and senior centers will be closed, but trash and recycling pickups will remain on a regular schedule.
The Grunion Gazette office will close Monday and reopen Tuesday, with the editorial and advertising deadlines remaining the same.
Happy Labor Day.