A call is out for applicants to serve on the Long Beach Community College District's Citizens' Oversight Committee.
That committee watches over spending of Measure E, a 2008 general obligation bond of $440 million, and Measure LB, another bond passed in 2016 worth $850 million.
Oversight Committee members are appointed by the LBCC Board of Trustees — a decision currently on the Dec. 11 meeting agenda. The only requirements to apply are being older than 18 and living in the community college district boundaries, which includes Long Beach , Signal Hill, Lakewood and Avalon.
Applications will be accepted through Nov. 30. The term for this seat ends on June 30, 2021, and the committee typically meets twice a year.
For more information about the committee and the bonds, go to www.lbcc.edu/citizens-oversight-committee. The application form is there, as well. For details, call 562-938-4540.