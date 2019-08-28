The list of shops joining the 2nd & PCH project has grown to 34, with fitness studios, restaurants and wellness shops joining the ranks.
CenterCal Properties, the firm that created the 11-acre mall slated to open this fall, announced 15 of its newest tenants on Wednesday, Aug. 28. The new occupants — retailers, eateries and fitness studios — aim to fulfill the project’s vision of a “lifestyle destination.”
The wellness-focused shops will be joining a Whole Foods Market and Cafe and Chase Bank, in addition to the previously announced 19 shops, such as Urban Outfitters and Shake Shack.
The newest dining tenants, joining a vegan cafe and a Mexican restaurant, include a handful of casual restaurants. They are:
Urban Plates, a fast-casual restaurant featuring salads, sandwiches and braises;
Noble Bird Rotisserie, a casual restaurant with rotisserie-chicken driven dishes;
Otosan, which will offer sushi along with traditional Japanese cuisine;
The Italian Homemade Company, featuring homemade pasta;
and Long Beach’s first Tuesday’s Sweet Shoppe, a shop with 300-plus different types of candy.
A variety of wellness shops and fitness studios, joining previously announced spas, are also joining the mall. Those are:
BOXHAUS, a boxing studio;
The city’s first Be Fit Pilates;
and Long Beach’s first LATHER, a beauty store featuring natural ingredients.
New retailers will bring a few name brands, in addition to lesser-known shops, to 2nd & PCH. They are:
luluemon, a fitness retailer focusing on yoga and running;
Warby Parker, an eyewear business;
gorjana, a jewelry store;
Athleta, a fitness shop ranging from training to swim;
Paper Source, a stationary store ranging from journals to cards;
and The Shade Store, a shades, blinds and drapery retailer.