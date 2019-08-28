2nd & PCH rendering

An aerial view of what developers expect 2nd & PCH to look like when completed.

 —Artist's rendering courtesy CenterCal

The list of shops joining the 2nd & PCH project has grown to 34, with fitness studios, restaurants and wellness shops joining the ranks.

CenterCal Properties, the firm that created the 11-acre mall slated to open this fall, announced 15 of its newest tenants on Wednesday, Aug. 28. The new occupants — retailers, eateries and fitness studios — aim to fulfill the project’s vision of a “lifestyle destination.”

The wellness-focused shops will be joining a Whole Foods Market and Cafe and Chase Bank, in addition to the previously announced 19 shops, such as Urban Outfitters and Shake Shack.

The newest dining tenants, joining a vegan cafe and a Mexican restaurant, include a handful of casual restaurants. They are:

Urban Plates, a fast-casual restaurant featuring salads, sandwiches and braises;

Noble Bird Rotisserie, a casual restaurant with rotisserie-chicken driven dishes;

Otosan, which will offer sushi along with traditional Japanese cuisine;

The Italian Homemade Company, featuring homemade pasta;

and Long Beach’s first Tuesday’s Sweet Shoppe, a shop with 300-plus different types of candy.

A variety of wellness shops and fitness studios, joining previously announced spas, are also joining the mall. Those are:

BOXHAUS, a boxing studio;

The city’s first Be Fit Pilates;

and Long Beach’s first LATHER, a beauty store featuring natural ingredients.

New retailers will bring a few name brands, in addition to lesser-known shops, to 2nd & PCH. They are:

luluemon, a fitness retailer focusing on yoga and running;

Warby Parker, an eyewear business;

gorjana, a jewelry store;

Athleta, a fitness shop ranging from training to swim;

Paper Source, a stationary store ranging from journals to cards;

and The Shade Store, a shades, blinds and drapery retailer.

