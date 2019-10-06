David Lott and David Hansen, co-owners of the Belmont Brewing Company at the base of the Belmont Veterans Memorial Pier have spent a lifetime in the hospitality industry.
At least enough of a lifetime to win the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Long Beach Hospitality Alliance. The business group of primarily hotels and restaurants handed out the 2019 Hospitality Awards in mid-September at the Hotel Maya.
More than 200 people attended, according to Heather Rozman, Alliance executive director. A silent auction raised more than $3,000 for WomenShelter of Long Beach, which provides services to victims of domestic violence.
Eleven awards were presented. In addition to Lott and Hansen, the winners are:
• Rising Star — Isabel Galarza, VIP Coordinator, Hyatt Regency Long Beach;
• Unsung Hero — Joel Magana, Staff Member, Belmont Brewing Co.;
• Beyond the Call of Duty — Jenifer Jones, Front Office Manager, Hampton Inn & Homewood Suites Long Beach Airport;
• Community Spirit — Hotel Maya CARE Committee:
• Outstanding Hotel of the Year — The Westin Long Beach;
• Outstanding Restaurant of the Year — 555 East;
• Entrepreneur Award — Angela Almaguer, owner, Salud Juice;
• Outstanding Special Event — Dine Out Long Beach, Restaurant Week 2.0;
• Outstanding Housekeeper — Hortencia Gutierrez de Molina, Long Beach Hilton; and
• Safety Award — Timothy Ong, Chief Engineer, Hyatt Centric The Pike.
“We are truly honored to be recognized with the Lifetime Achievement Award,” Lott said in a release. This award means a lot to us.”