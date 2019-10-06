David Lott and David Hansen, co-owners of the Belmont Brewing Company at the base of the Belmont Veterans Memorial Pier have spent a lifetime in the hospitality industry.

At least enough of a lifetime to win the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Long Beach Hospitality Alliance. The business group of primarily hotels and restaurants handed out the 2019 Hospitality Awards in mid-September at the Hotel Maya.

More than 200 people attended, according to Heather Rozman, Alliance executive director. A silent auction raised more than $3,000 for WomenShelter of Long Beach, which provides services to victims of domestic violence.

Eleven awards were presented. In addition to Lott and Hansen, the winners are:

• Rising Star — Isabel Galarza, VIP Coordinator, Hyatt Regency Long Beach;

• Unsung Hero — Joel Magana, Staff Member, Belmont Brewing Co.;

• Beyond the Call of Duty — Jenifer Jones, Front Office Manager, Hampton Inn & Homewood Suites Long Beach Airport;

• Community Spirit — Hotel Maya CARE Committee:

• Outstanding Hotel of the Year — The Westin Long Beach;

• Outstanding Restaurant of the Year — 555 East;

• Entrepreneur Award — Angela Almaguer, owner, Salud Juice;

• Outstanding Special Event — Dine Out Long Beach, Restaurant Week 2.0;

• Outstanding Housekeeper — Hortencia Gutierrez de Molina, Long Beach Hilton; and

• Safety Award — Timothy Ong, Chief Engineer, Hyatt Centric The Pike.

“We are truly honored to be recognized with the Lifetime Achievement Award,” Lott said in a release. This award means a lot to us.” 

Harry has been executive editor of Gazette Newspapers for more than 26 years. He has been in the newspaper business for more than 35 years, with experience on both weekly and metropolitan daily papers in Colorado and California.

