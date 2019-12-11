Leadership Long Beach will be led into 2020 by a Pepperdine University professor, Kerri Cissna.
Cissna will take over for Jeff Williams, who has led the organization for the last decade. Williams will help acclimate Cissna through January.
She has 20 years of experience directing leadership programs at Pepperdine, Azusa Pacific University and Asbury University in Kentucky. Cissna has been teaching Leadership and Communication, and Research Methods at Pepperdine. She was chosen from a pool of 80 candidates.
Cissna helped the Center for Women in Leadership and led a research team that has interviewed more than 500 women leaders. She has a Doctorate of Education and a PhD in Global Leadership from Pepperdine.
“We are extremely pleased to have Kerri begin serving our organization with her background and experience in leadership development,” Cathy Gies, LLB board president said in a statement. “We believe Kerri is the right person to lead the 1,800 alumni of LLB into our fourth decade of service to the Long Beach community.”
Cissna will meet alumni and members of the public Monday, Dec. 16, at Leadership Long Beach's holiday party, 6-9 p.m. at Looff's Lite-A-Line, 2600 Long Beach Blvd. The public is invited. For more information and to RSVP, go to leadershiplb.org/events.