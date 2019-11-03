A meeting concentrating on international trade is expect to attract more than a thousand people Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 6 and 7, to the Long Beach Convention Center.
GetGlobal focuses exclusively on cross-over trade and investment, key foreign market dynamics and international business strategy.
Business executives, trade experts and senior government officials will discuss opportunities and challenges for companies planning to operate or expand trade outside the United States.
One hundred speakers are scheduled. Topics include new developments in the Chinese markets, evolving markets in Africa and the outlook for U.S.-Mexico trade.
GetGlobal takes place Nov. 6 and 7 in The Terrace Theater and meeting rooms in the convention center. For more information, visit www.getglobal.com.
"This city lives and breathes global business," GetGlobal CEO Julian Leuthold said in a release. "It is exciting to be a part of that."