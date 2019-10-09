Farmers & Merchants Bank recognized three Long Beach residents during the company's annual "California’s Strongest People You Can Bank On" award ceremony earlier this month at Parkers' Lighthouse.
“It is a true highlight of our year when we get to shine the spotlight on local men and women who inspire us and lead us forward,” W. Henry Walker, president at F&M Bank, said in a release. “Each of our 2019 honorees has a unique story of compassion and perseverance and exemplifies the values that have guided F&M since our humble beginnings in 1907.”
They are:
Claudia Copley, founder of 4GIRLS, a two-day workshop where girls from different backgrounds, cultures, and economic standings come together to access valuable tools for empowerment and self-expression.
Randy Gordon, President and CEO of the Long Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. According to a release, he played a central role in leadership and fundraising to bring the Long Beach Ronald McDonald House to MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital.
Lailanie Jones, Executive Director at Precious Lamb Preschool, which offers early education to homeless children throughout the community with the mission of “breaking the cycle of homelessness, one child at a time.”