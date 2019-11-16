Leaders of four longtime businesses in Long Beach will sit on a panel this month for the Women's Business Council event Experience Speaks.
Women's Business Council (WBC) is part of the Long Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. This year's panel will talk about Leading Through Change on Nov. 21.
Panelists will be Trent Bryson, CEO of Bryson Financial; Patty Hillis, general manager of Pete's Plumbing; Sumer Temple, owner of Don Temple Storage, and W. Henry Walker, president of Farmers & Merchants Bank. The moderator will be Chamber President and CEO Randy Gordon.
The luncheon will be 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Hilton Long Beach, 701 W. Ocean Blvd. Tickets are $45 for members and $55 for nonmembers. Go to lbchamber.com to register.