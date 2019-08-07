Monday Night Market Under The Stars is a brand new weekly event happening at The Streets in downtown Long Beach.
The event follows the downtown Friday Farmers Market to feature an extra day of fresh produce, live music, crafts and artisan food for sale. Nearby restaurants will stay open later, offering drink, food and shopping sales to their later-than-usual customers.
“We want to be able to serve those residents and guests who can’t join us during the day on Friday with an evening opportunity for their weekly grocery shopping that also includes entertainment and dining options,” Tony Shooshani, managing director and owner of The Streets, said in a release. "As the downtown area continues to grow, The Streets is set to be the gathering place or village square where locals and visitors can go and interact while shopping, eating and playing.”
Surrounding businesses and restaurants include the brand new Portuguese Bend restaurant and distillery, Ammatoli, Pinot's Palette, ThickShake Factory and 4th Street Parklet to name a few of the more than 40 destinations that occupies The Streets, a six block area of eateries and shops located between Third Street, Sixth Street, Pine Avenue and Long Beach Boulevard.
Monday Night Market Under The Stars is taking place at 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 12, at The Streets on Promenade North between Third and Fourth Streets. The event will take place every Monday night.
For more information, go to facebook.com/thestreetsdtlb.