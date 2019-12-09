After being bombarded with complaints during installation last month of parking meters along Fourth Street, city officials halted implementation to look again at the plan.
Monday, the Public Works Department announced that it would shrink the paid parking area to Fourth Street between Hermosa and Junipero avenues. Originally, it stretched east to Termino Avenue, where residential property mixes with the retail spots.
The new metered zone includes only two long blocks, in the heart of the Retro Row shopping district.
The announcement also said that Second District Councilwoman Jeannine Pearce would introduce a motion at the Tuesday, Dec. 10, City Council meeting to reduce hours to 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, excluding holidays. That mirrors meters in Belmont Shore.
This paid parking zone will use a multi-space approach with pay stations covering several numbered spaces. The charge will be $1 an hour.
The City Council voted in November 2018 to create the 4th Street Parking Meter Zone. The 4th Street Business Improvement District will share meter revenue with the city once the cost of installing the meters is covered.
The new date for the meters to be enforced is Jan. 3.
—Harry Saltzgaver