In the midst of China-U.S. trade relations that change nearly every day, the Long Beach — Qingdao Association will host Chinese Consul General Zhang Ping to talk about his country's Belt and Road Initiative, tariffs and more at a mid-November luncheon.
The sister city association hosts this luncheon annually. This year, it will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15, at the Keesal, Young and Logan law offices on the 14th floor of the Union Bank Building.
Zhang Ping is based at the Los Angeles Chinese Consulate. His keynote will be complemented by remarks from Port of Long Beach Executive Director Mario Cordero,Clayton Dube from the USC US-China Institute and Brian Peck of the USC Gould School of Law Transnational Law and Business Center. Vice Mayor Dee Andrews will welcome the group.
“Long Beach has been a sister city with Qingdao, China, for almost 35 years,” said Mary E. Barton, Ph.D., President of LBQA. “Never have we seen our two countries so polarized while the friendship between our two cities is the strongest I’ve seen through the increase of cultural and business exchange activities.”
Barton plans to lead a trade delegation from Long Beach to Qingdao's International Import Expo later this month.
Admission to the luncheon is $40 per person or $300 for a table of eight. Student tickets are $20. To register, go to www.gazettes.com/china.
—Harry Saltzgaver