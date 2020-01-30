Fish Market
“The long awaited opening of the San Pedro Fish Market and restaurant on Marina Drive in Alamitos Bay Marina is set to take place early February. The new marina view location is more than 10,000 square feet with seating for more than 400, according to Michael Ungaro, the CEO of San Pedro Fish Market Enterprises, Inc.
“Last weekend we held a Friends and Family event with 300 people to test our new Fast Casual/Full Service hybrid model," Ungaro said "It’s based on what we’re famous for in our mothership location in San Pedro, but plugging it into today’s technology is a challenge, which is the reason for our delay in opening. But we think it’s important to focus on presenting our customers with an experiential seafood adventure when they visit, and that’s what we’re working to give them.”
Third District Councilwoman Suzie Price was there and she said, “We wish them the very best. The food and restaurant look amazing.”
“You can get the experience of designing your own seafood tray or choose one of our World Famous options. We also have a full menu of soups, salads, sandwiches, tacos and burritos with fresh seafood or chicken,” Ungaro added.
Ungaro said he plans to be open 365 days a year and also to offer fully catered private events on premises at the 6550 E. Marina Drive, Long Beach location.
2ND and PCH
The Pizza Plant food truck will be located outside Whole Foods Market from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Friday, Jan. 31, offering samples of a brand new plant-based pizza product.
The HSBC branch in 2ND and PCH at Suite 100, celebrated a grand opening last Tuesday, Jan. 21. The HSBC name is derived from the initials of the Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation.
Also at 2ND and PCH, Caffe Luxxe’s official grand opening will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday, Feb. 1. Free cappuccinos and coffee — including their Naples Blend, named in honor of the 90803 Long Beach neighborhood — will be available.
Airport Awards
Long Beach Airport (LGB) was once again named one of the Top 10 small airports in the country by USA Today readers. After a month-long voting period, LGB garnered enough votes to capture the #10 position in the 2020 USA Today/10Best.com Readers’ Choice poll.
“Our airport provides travelers with an experience that reflects the diverse and vibrant spirit of Long Beach,” Mayor Robert Garcia said in a release.
“We are honored that our customers recognize and appreciate our focus on a stress-free and convenient travel experience,” Airport Director Cynthia Guidry added. “This is an achievement for all airport staff and a testament to what makes us unique among airports.”
The link listing the Top 10 Best Small Airports in the U.S. is www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-small-airport/.
Yarn Crawl
The 9th annual L.A. County Yarn Crawl is planned for March 26-29, running from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. The purpose of the event, which includes 18 women-owned local businesses, is to create awareness by bringing together the Los Angeles community in the fiber arts all while creating friendships, inspiring creativity, projects, and memories to last a lifetime.
The four-day event will feature special $300 prize giveaways via a passport and many other individual shop surprises.
For more information go to https://layarncrawl.org/.