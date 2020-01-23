Merry’s Closing
Merry’s at 2747 E. Broadway — near Temple is, after 14 years in business is closing their doors.
Much of the merchandise is 50% off, including handmade items from Iran, Ethiopia, Morocco, India and elsewhere. The sale that includes fixtures and furniture will continue until the end of the month.
The shop has been a Bluff Heights fixture where owner Merry Colvin held fundraisers for people in need around the world — from hosting a Japanese dance demonstration to support survivors of the tsunami in Japan, to showcasing West African dance to raise funds to stem the Ebola epidemic.
Neighbors and longtime customers are stopping by to give hugs, offer thanks and exchange stories, like Lindsey Jeans-Shaw who belly dances under the stage name of “Cressida.” Jeans-Shaw first witnessed belly dancing during a demonstration outside on the Broadway sidewalk years ago, and she instantly knew it was for her. She joined the Beach Bellies, a CSULB-based hub for local dancers and today she dances professionally.
Jeans-Shaw said, “Merry’s is a Long Beach Treasure. It is one of those magical places you don’t expect to find — a real hidden gem.” Other shoppers chimed in, calling the shop a “sacred place.”
According to Owner Merry Colvin’s Go Fund Me page, “This store has been my dream since I was 8 years old, and is the culmination of my life's work: my backgrounds in fashion, retail, and humanitarianism have come together in this boutique, where I offer ‘fashion with passion from faraway lands,' handmade by indigenous artisans from around the world, presented in an immersive environment styled as a multicultural bazaar.”
Colvin recently sold the store to Erika Jurkovic and the two women are working side by side liquidating the inventory. Jurkovic owns Halo, a tattoo and permanent makeup studio for women that is currently located across the street. She plans to relocate Halo to the larger space and expand by adding space for more female tattoo artists. Jurkovic will be moving Halo on Feb. 1, and following refurbishment of the space and securing the correct permits Halo will re-open.
This Saturday, Jan. 25, is Merry’s 76th birthday, and friends hope to have fire dancers on hand, as part of the grand sendoff — thanking Mary and her husband Dallas for spending the last 14 years making a world a better place. Right now Merry is putting her focus on selling off her inventory — “Once I’m done with this, there will be room for what is next.”
Dog Haus
Dog Haus Long Beach, on 210 E. Third St., is known for its one-of-a-kind gourmet hot dogs, sausages, burgers and fried chicken sandwiches. They are celebrating their fourth anniversary on Tuesday, Jan. 28. To commemorate the occasion, the restaurant will be serving guests their choice of seven chef-driven Haus Dog creations, which feature all beef handcrafted dogs and premium toppings — plus a pint of local craft beer — for just $4 each.
Ficklewood Grand Opening
Long Beach’s first Cidery Bar, Ficklewood Ciderworks at 720 E. Broadway, will host its grand opening this Saturday, Jan. 25. The party kicks off at 11 a.m. and goes until 11 p.m., with a special ribbon cutting ceremony with Mayor Robert Garcia around 3 p.m.