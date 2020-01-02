In December, Long Beach City Council approved several waterfront leases including:
New Fuel Dock Operator
Long Beach-based Dion and Sons company owner Matt Cullen said, “We plan to start operating both fuel docks — Alamitos Bay and Shoreline Marinas — on Feb. 1. Our plans include a facelift of both properties and we will begin offering more services to boat owners over the months ahead. Our company’s mantra is MAGIC — Making A Great Impression on Customers. We look forward to being a positive addition to the boating community.”
Wheel Fun Rentals
A new franchise is slated to open a small kiosk in February on the west end of Rainbow Lagoon that will offer swan pedal boat rentals.
Dockside Bed and Boat
The floating mini motel-like boats located near the Aquarium of the Pacific in Shoreline Marina renegotiated their lease.
Kim Harris, innkeeper/owner of Dockside Boat & Bed said, “Our new lease is not too different from our older, previous leases starting from 1999, just a renew. Since we are a unique small business, we do not perfectly fit into the boxes of ‘hotel' or ‘boat charters,' which can make it a challenge to get through City Council.”
She continued, “As we head into 2020, we look forward to continuing to celebrate our 20 years serving the community we love. We are always evolving the business to better fit the needs of our guests. We are a perfect, unique ‘stay-cation' for locals wanting to getaway without traveling far. There is nothing liking waking up on the water and taking in the sights and sounds of the marina. We are fortunate to have gorgeous views of the iconic Queen Mary and the lighthouse from our private dock.”
2ND & PCH
As more shops and restaurants open, General Manager Samantha Lopez reports that the center will be offering valet parking from 4 to 10 p.m. on the weekends for a flat $8 fee.
Hotel Maya
According to bridebook.co.uk, Christmas is the most popular day to become engaged. There is good news for those who are planning to marry in June, the most popular month to tie the knot.
Hotel Maya announced a “Wedding Maya-Amor” contest that kicks off this month where one lucky couple will receive a complimentary wedding ceremony and reception at the oceanfront resort at 2:44 p.m. on the Summer solstice, Saturday, June 20.
According to the promotional materials, “Mi Amor” is Spanish for “My Love” and the perfect adaptation for Hotel Maya’s wedding promotion in 2020: “Wedding Maya-Amor” featuring a six-month social media campaign from January to June.
To qualify, couples enter at Hotel Maya’s Facebook or Instagram pages by posting an engagement photo, adding #WeddingMaya-Amor and describing in 20 words or less why they deserve to be selected.
The first of four submission dates will be on Jan. 20, followed monthly on February, March and April 20. Hotel Maya will choose four semi-finalists from each submission period, with each couple receiving a complimentary Fuego Sunday Brunch for two.
The semifinalists will also receive a monetary credit towards a booked wedding at Hotel Maya with a minimum value. The winning couple will be selected from the four semifinalists on May 20.