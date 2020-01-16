Long Beach Artist
Robert Senske, Jr. has published more original acrylic paintings of the Long Beach waterfront than perhaps any local artist. Over a 20-year period, and without any formal artistic training of any kind, he built and published a book of original paintings and drawings, almost all of them featuring beautifully realistic scenes of Alamitos Bay and Long Beach Harbor, as well as a myriad of nautically themed, maritime images.
Today, and for the first time since Nona’s Art Gallery, near the corner of Park and Second in Belmont Shore closed 20 years ago, Senske’s trademark realism is back to Belmont Shore. It comes in the form of 10”x10” beautifully framed canvas prints featured at LB SWAG (5304 E. Second St.) and through LBswag.com. For more information, call 562-434-5999.
Innovative Insurance
Concurrent with his artistic endeavors, Senske, who is also a licensed life agent, recently figured out a creative but simple way for in-force Whole Life and Universal Life policy owners (trustees) with policies they have held at least 10 years to authorize a quick check-up of their policy online.
According to Senske, “Just click on my painting of JFK at LifeRefinance.com. All you need is your policy number and your electronic signature, we do the rest.”
Senske explained that “Because if you plan on keeping this policy forever, you might qualify for a refi, which is a permanent reduction in premium but without compromising your coverage."
The idea caught the attention of Sean Miller, Senior V.P. and Chief Investment Officer of Farmers & Merchants Trust Company. He called it “Brilliant — because your life insurance company is not going to offer refinancing, which the public has a right to know and is based on the IRS sanctioned 1035 exchange rule.”
“Owners and Trustees could save literally hundreds of thousands of dollars in premium over your lifetime,” added Mark Gray, CPA and partner at Guzman & Gray in Long Beach.
Life Refinance & Insurance Services, LLC, is located at One World Trade Center, 8th Floor, LB, Ca 90831. 800-476-0556.
Waters Edge Winery
Long Beach’s first winery, Waters Edge Winery in downtown Long Beach, is unveiling a wall of local dog portraits displayed inside the winery. Local dogs; pure breeds, mutts and rescues are invited to be photographed at the winery by appointment to be included in the canine gallery.
“We’ve always known that Long Beach loves their dogs, and Waters Edge Winery has always welcomed dogs to join their pet parents on our two dog friendly patios,” owner/winemaker Collin Mitzenmacker said. “With my own dog Molly the Beagle being the first Waters Edge Winery ‘winery dog,’ we wanted to express our love for other Long Beach dogs by including them on our portrait wall.”
There is no cost for dogs to be photographed. Pet parents can make an appointment by emailing marketing@wewlongbeach.com with the dog's name, breed and Instagram handle (if the pooch has one). Participating dogs' photographs will be added to the portrait wall, and the dog owner will receive a copy of the photo once printed.
The winery is located in Pine Square at 217 Pine Ave.
Boutique Closing
Lucketté Boutique, 5520 E. Second St., Suite 8 on Naples Island will start a store closing sale at 11 a.m. today, Thursday, Jan. 16. Lucketté Boutique, founded by Louisa Bir, has been part of the Long Beach retail community since 2018.
Lucketté jewelry store and women’s fashion boutique carries clothing, shoes, accessories, jewelry home goods and gifts from local and international sources. All merchandise will be priced to sell quickly. In addition all displays, fixtures and equipment will be sold.
“Closing my retail business is one of the hardest decisions I’ve made," Bir said. "I’ve loved it when our customers stop by to say hello or drop a quick email. We tried to treat our customers as family and friends and my hope is they will come by and see us at Lucketté one last time. We thank them for all their wonderful support.”
There also will be a Customer Appreciation Drawing to say “Thanks” to customers. Customers can enter at the store for a chance to win a $100 VISA gift card.
Lucketté will still offer custom jewelry design and online jewelry sales at www.luckette.com, or 562-320-8443.