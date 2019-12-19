Urban Plates
The fast-casual restaurant serving made-from-scratch meals has opened a new location at 2ND & PCH, at 6440 E. Pacific Coast Highway, Suite 175. Urban Plates' mission is to serve quality food at affordable prices, empowering guests to enjoy both wholesome and delicious food choices.
Founded in 2011, Urban Plates combines the seasonal freshness and variety of a food marketplace with a commitment to culinary integrity. All menu items are prepared on premise daily using thoughtfully sourced ingredients, including fresh local produce; antibiotic, and hormone-free, grass-fed and finished steak; line-caught tuna; sustainably sourced seafood; and humanely raised and sourced, cage-free, hormone-free chicken.
Urban Plates Long Beach includes 5,138-square-feet of indoor-outdoor dining space (including a pet friendly patio) with cozy seating and expansive communal tables. The PCH-facing restaurant includes fresh design features like tufted banquettes, floor-to-ceiling storefront windows, and globally inspired décor items selected by the restaurant staff.
The menu provides diners with a variety of made-from-scratch dishes, ranging from entrée plates, seasonal entrée salads, sandwiches, hot and chilled sides, desserts, craft beers, and California wines.
Hi-Lo Liquor Market
Hi-Lo Liquor Market founders Chris Harris and Talmadge Lowe opened the doors of their second location last week in downtown Long Beach on the ground level of The Current at 707 E Ocean Blvd, Unit A.
The Hi-Lo version of a liquor market marries the best in hand-selected wine, beer, spirits, gourmet foods, gifts, and more in a 2,400-square-foot space. The new Long Beach Hi-Lo Liquor Market is designed with a beer and wine tasting bar, The Counter; a dedicated special event and tasting area, and a calendar of weekly and special events.
The new family-friendly space has eight frequently-rotating craft beers on tap, a Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream case full of almost every flavor, a market stocked with delicious seasonal snacks and staples for grab and go and entertaining, a window-facing hideaway nook, and a breathtaking wall of spirits. It is open daily, filled with friendly trained team members, and welcomes all.
“When we scouted Long Beach for the first time, Talmadge and I felt instantly connected to the hip but down-to-earth and accessible business community, which seemed like a great support network. After doing a few “get to know you” events, we were sold by the friendly and enthusiastic vibe of Long Beach residents. It was pretty obvious that it was a perfect spot for Hi-Lo,” co-founder Chris Harris said.
Port Sees Declines
Cargo volume dropped 3.5 percent in November at the Port of Long Beach, port officials announced last week, blaming “restrictive tariffs” that continue “to drag on the national supply chain.”
Dockworkers moved 599,985 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in November. Imports slid 8.3 percent, while exports were up 6.9 percent. Empty containers headed overseas decreased 1.7 percent.
Dockworkers moved 6,966,771 TEUs during the first 11 months of 2019, putting the port on track for its second-busiest year and 5.2 percent down from last year’s record-setting pace.
“The effects of these tariffs are being felt by everyone, from American manufacturers and farmers to the consumers who purchase goods moving through our port complex,” port Executive Director Mario Cordero said.
“As we wait for a resolution to this protracted trade war, the port will remain competitive by delivering exceptional customer service and moving ahead with capital improvement projects that will allow us to grow well into the future.”