Experience focused businesses offering customers “hands on” opportunities and the trend of single-item restaurants and bars continue to thrive in 2020.
Craft + Light, 5614 E. Second St.
Craft and Light Studio owner Shelley Williams recently announced that the Do You Own (DIY) Modern Crafts Studio on Second Street in Naples now offers a drop-in studio during from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and on second Saturdays for all ages.
During this time, you're able to choose a craft from the "craft menu" and complete it at your pace. In addition, moms and toddlers ages 2-3 years old are welcome to complete toddler crafts. For more information on drop in crafts and January workshops, visit www.craftandlight.org.
Inspyr Arts, 2535 E. Broadway
Inspyr Arts owner Vicky Kosuda is relaunching the youth and adult sewing program called Sew Inspyred after a four-year hiatus. She said she hopes to revive this art form and build a creative community one stitch at a time.
Kosuda is a recent graduate of Long Beach City College’s 10,000 Small Businesses program.
“Twelve years ago, when Inspyr Arts opened its doors, I knew that I wanted to incorporate fashion and sewing as one of our programs," Kosuda said. "Drawing fashion-inspired pictures as a kid became one of the catalysts of me pursuing art as an adult.
Inspyr Arts offered sewing for eight years until lack of space and the growing digital arts program forced them to close the program. However, with the move to a larger location in 2018, it allowed them the ability to reopen the sewing classes.
“I’m really excited to start teaching the sewing classes," Aiko Baylon, Inspyr Arts sewing instructor, said. "As a cosplayer (a person who dresses in comic, anime, or pop-culture characters), I enjoyed putting together a look and knowing that I created it to fit my body type. It’s always fun and empowering to see it all come together and know that I made it. I can’t wait to pass this along to my students.”
Inspyr Arts has already opened registration for beginner’s adult sewing workshops on Sundays starting Jan. 19, with sessions running from 10 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 3 p.m. Youth beginners sewing workshops will be starting in February. For details, go to www.inspyrarts.com or call 562-342-6172.
Burger Daddy, 149 Linden Ave.
With a formal grand opening last weekend, the new restaurant on the corner of Linden and Broadway is dishing up a classic menu limited to burgers and fries. The distinctive burgers are panko-breaded and deep-fried with their signature katsu burger, “Jucy Lucy,” a beef patty stuffed with cheese and onion before it is breaded and fried.
The Blind Donkey cocktail bar is just downstairs from the restaurant in the historic Broadline building, and owned by the same entrepreneurs. Bar patrons can order burgers and fries to be delivered via an innovative a custom food ordering juke box-like unmanned stand located inside the Blind Donkey.
Ficklewood Ciderworks, 720 E. Broadway
Long Beach's first cidery will host its grand opening from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday Jan. 25. For more information, check out the website www.ficklewood.com.
Noble Bird Rotisserie, 6460 E. Pacific Coast Hwy (in 2ND &PCH)
The chicken and sides restaurant where customers order at the counter and food is delivered to their table will be celebrating their grand opening later this month. For more information, visit noblebirdrotisserie.com.