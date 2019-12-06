Urban Eden
Cheryl Swade, owner of Urban Eden boutique at 200 LaVerne, celebrated its one-year anniversary by creating a pop-up shop in the adjoining space that faces Second Street. Swade has tripled her retail footprint by expanding into the Second Street space that was previously the Pie Hole on the corner of Second and LaVerne.
Swade said, “Urban Eden features 26 local artists. We have fun photo opportunities with Santa out front, giant toy soldiers and coming soon a (set of) giant golden angel wings.”
The shop sells a huge variety of home decor, jewelry, and Urban Eden Organics line of skin care products. In addition to holiday décor and gifts the shop sells handmade clothing, mermaid head crowns, and their most popular item lavender head pillows.
LATHER
LATHER, known for its synthetic fragrance-free beauty and wellness products is opening its third new store location in 2019 on Tuesday, Dec. 10, at the 2nd + PCH center.
The retail storefront will be on the first level, nestled in-between Warby Parker and Lululemon. LATHER will feature community-based events and programs such as Wellness Wednesdays and its signature Pamper Parties in store — working with local partners and experts to provide unique experiences and education for consumers.
The new 500 sq. ft. LATHER store, designed by local architectural firm LEA-Architects, will provide LATHER’s signature essential oil blending bar, a sink area to sample the products, and a hands-on approach to showcasing their natural skin care products.
Developed by a migraine sufferer, Emilie Hoyt, whose headaches were often triggered by synthetic fragrances in beauty products, containing no synthetic fragrances or colors, and products are paraben-free, sulfate-free and cruelty-free.
LATHER at 2nd + PCH is located at East Second Street and Pacific Coast Highway Long Beach; hours are from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Dine Out
Dine Out Long Beach, Restaurant Week 2.0 is now Dine Out Long Beach, Restaurant & Cocktail Week. Celebrating its fifth year and named Outstanding Special Event of the Year by the Long Beach Hospitality Alliance, Dine Out Long Beach, Restaurant & Cocktail Week will take place Feb. 23,-29, 2020.
This is our fifth year, so it’s a semi milestone,” said Elizabeth Borsting, founder and organizer. Borsting added that 25 restaurants have already registered for Dine Out Long Beach, Restaurant & Cocktail Week. This year, restaurants will have the option of creating menus with two selections for breakfast and lunch along with three selections for dinner.
Dine Out Long Beach, Restaurant & Cocktail Week is a seven-day celebration where foodies, oenophiles, beer enthusiasts and the cocktail crowd can enjoy breakfast, lunch and dinner starting at $10. There are no tickets to purchase or passes required as guests experience the restaurants and their settings first-hand.
Dine Out Long Beach expects to showcase more than 60 restaurants, pubs, lounges and wine bars from across the city, from casual to fine dining.
Presented by the Grunion Gazette and powered by Friedman's Home Experience and the California Restaurant Association, restaurants interested in registering for Dine Out Long Beach, Restaurant & Cocktail Week, or those interested in sponsorship opportunities should call 562-856-9292 or email hello@dineoutlongbeach.com.