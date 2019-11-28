Christmas Trees
Celebrating 60 years in business, Todd’s Christmas Trees, is open again at 645 Ximeno Ave. just off Seventh Street are open every day from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. up to and including Christmas.
According to Katelyn Todd, granddaughter of 79-year-old Jan Todd, who founded Todd’s Christmas Trees with her husband Gene in 1959, they offer flocking, fire proofing, and delivery.
She said, “For the last couple of years we have offered a rainbow flocked tree that has been popular.”
They sell a wide variety of trees including Noble Fir, Plantation Douglas Fir, Grand Fir, Nordman Fir and Frazier Fir. In addition there are wreaths and garland for sale.
Gem Nails
Belmont Shore’s newest nail salon, Gem Nails is open seven days a week. Gem Nails, at 5353 E. Second St Suite C, offers anew pipeless pedicure massage chairs. They recently moved to this larger corner location from a smaller space next door.
The salon offers eyelash extensions, waxing, pedicures, acrylic nails, and gel manicures.
Jeannette Architects
Established 19 years ago, Jeannette Architects is a family-owned company. The firm recently moved to new larger offices at 296 Redondo Ave. in Long Beach.
They are residential architects, specializing in designing homes. According to Jeff Jeannette, the principal, lead architect and designer, “Our goal is to listen carefully and take good care of you, designing a home that maximizes functionality and flow while aesthetically fitting your style and connecting with the neighborhood.”
Pet Supplies
Los Altos Market Center associate leasing director Kevin Hansen reports that the 4,820-square-foot property next to Lazy Acres has been leased to Pet Supplies Plus. “Permits are in process and construction will begin shortly. They will open in early 2020,” he said.
Pet Supplies Plus advertises as "America's Favorite Neighborhood Pet Store." In keeping with the neighborly feel, it displays biscuits at "nose level" so dogs can take samples while shopping with their owners.
2nd Street Beauty
Following the closing of 2nd Street Beauty’s flagship Belmont Shore boutique and their Los Altos location, the Long Beach institution is saying goodbye to another of its four stores after 25 years of business. Their most recent closure is the location at 6345 E. Spring St. Owners are planning on closing its doors for good in early 2020.
Business owners Rick and Arlene Freeman, who started the upscale beauty boutique business in the early 1990s, will offer tiered discounts at the Spring Street location as part of a store closing sale, starting with 25% off storewide.
2nd Street Beauty’s other location at 12410 Seal Beach Blvd. remains open for business.