Long Beach Airport
A recent economic impact report conducted by Unison Consulting shows that the Long Beach Airport Aviation Complex supports 46,000 jobs and generates $8.6 billion a year for the regional economy, confirming the importance of the airport as an economic engine and showing its positive financial impact on the community.
The study, based on 2018 data, measures the total economic impact of the airport including all business entities within a defined area north of the 405 Freeway and south of Carson Street, bordered by Clark Avenue and Cherry Avenue. Most, but not all, of the property is owned by the city.
This is the first time the study measured the impact of visitor spending on the local economy. Based on extensive Long Beach Airport passenger surveys, the average commercial passenger traveling from out of town spent $546 off-airport on accommodations, ground transportation, food, shopping and entertainment, while general aviation passengers spent an average of $335.
Based on these numbers, this combined visitor spending supports about 5,800 jobs.
Sugar Cove
Bronzed Sugar, a specialized beauty boutique chain offering sugaring, airbrush tanning, personalized facials and more, is rebranding itself as Sugar Cove. The no-contract membership spa has three locations in Long Beach and others around the South Bay.
Kara Connell and Kelly Bockrath opened Bronzed Sugar in July 2012 in Long Beach. Today, they have five salons. Sugaring is a natural hair removal technique; one that is more gentle than waxing, making it better for those with gentle skin, the owners say.
The three Long Beach Sugar Cove stores are at: Belmont Shore — 3202 E. Broadway, 562-434-0800; The Village — 4133 Norse Way, 562-429-5009; and The Circle — 4405 E. Los Coyotes Diagonal, 562-494-4684. For more information, go to www.sugarcove.com.
Coffee & Tea
Long Beach Coffee & Tea at 480 Pine Ave. in downtown Long Beach opened in 2018. According to the website, the shop was created as the first step in making an impact on the world in a positive way.
Owners/partners Tom West and Shannon Francis just recently started a coffee roasting program on site, with proceeds benefiting primarily the local LGBTQ+ community. They said they will be allocating 20 percent of their coffee subscription sales to the transgender youth crisis center nonprofit foundation.
Details on the program can be found at www.longbeachcoffeeandtea.com/why.
Holiday Shopping
There are six fewer days between Thanksgiving and Christmas than last year — meaning fewer shopping days.
Traditional sales are on: Black Friday (Nov. 29), Small Business Saturday (Nov. 30), Cyber Monday (Dec. 2), Green Monday (Dec. 9), and Free Shipping Day (Dec. 14). Small Business Saturday encourages holiday shoppers to patronize brick and mortar businesses that are small and local.
To celebrate Small Business Saturday, the Belmont Shore Business Association is sponsoring a giveaway on Instagram. The last day to enter is Nov. 29 and one winner will be picked at random on Nov. 30. Many of the prizes can be seen in the Grunion Gazette front window. Full details are available on their Instagram “belmontshorelb”.