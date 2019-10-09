The third annual downtown Long Beach Unfiltered Photo Contest is accepting photography submissions until Thursday, Oct. 31.
Requirements include that the photos should be taken around the downtown area between Oct. 1 and Oct. 31. Twenty artists will be selected to have their work on display at Fingerprints during the Dec. 14 East Village Art Walk.
"As Downtown Long Beach continues to grow, so does the need to capture images of our evolving culture and landscape," Kraig Kojian, DLBA president and CEO, said. "The DLBA and The Arts Council invite community members to participate in memorializing our history through the perspective of their own lens."
For more information, or to submit a photo, go to dtlbunfiltered.com.