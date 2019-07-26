Surf to Shore
Taco Surf is still the same beloved Taco Surf, only it’s now called Taco Shore.
One of Second Street’s favorite mainstays recently changed its name, owner Jenny Cuevas said, promising that customers will find the same authentic taste of Mexico at Taco Shore.
The Belmont Shore restaurant has been in operation since 1988. Cuevas, who started out as a hostess in 1999, worked her way up to server, and then assistant manager and then general manager before purchasing the business in 2013.
Along with the name change, Cuevas said there are some other improvements ahead for Taco Shore: “Future plans will include opportunities to expand the catering menu and serve our customers where they work and at home, where they entertain.”
Free Guac
Celebrate National Avocado Day with free chips and guacamole at Rubio’s on Second Street in Belmont Shore.
Avocado Day is Wednesday, July 31, and the restaurant is offering customers the deal with any purchase throughout the day (the coupon can be downloaded at Rubios.com/coupons/national-avocado-day).
Rubio’s, which is based in San Diego and part of a chain of more than 200 locations, makes guacamole on site daily with Hass avocados, cilantro, garlic, lime juice and sea salt.
Visit the Belmont Shore location at 4702 E. Second St.
Georgia Soul
Georgia’s Restaurant has brought southern soul food to the Long Beach Exchange.
A grand opening took place last week for Georgia’s, which has been serving up fast-casual cuisine in Anaheim for the past five years. Celebrating the occasion was founder Gretchen Shoemaker and her family, including her daughter and co-owner Nika Shoemaker-Machado.
“Mother and daughter both firmly believe that it is the little touches that keep their dedicated guests returning for another helping,” according to a release about the business' expansion.
“We are committed to ensuring that Georgia’s Restaurant captures the feeling of having a meal in our home,” Shoemaker-Machado said.
For details, visit Georgias-Restaurant.com.
Deposit Here
Navy Federal Credit Union is opening the doors of its newest branch location with a ribbon cutting next Monday, July 29, at 4201 McGowen St.
Company officials said the branch would serve more than 100,000 Navy Federal members who live and work around Long Beach.
It’s the 336th worldwide branch of Navy Federal, and the second in the Los Angeles area.
For details, visit NavyFederal.org.
Heart Honor
Dignity Health - St. Mary Medical Center recently earned the 2019 Get With The Guidelines — Heart Failure Gold Quality Achievement Award.
The American Heart Association award recognizes St. Mary’s commitment to meeting specific quality achievement measures for the diagnosis and treatment of heart failure patients.
“We are pleased to recognize St. Mary Medical Center for its commitment to heart failure care,” said Dr. Eric E. Smith, national chairman of the Get With The Guidelines steering committee. “Research has shown that hospitals adhering to clinical measures through the Get With The Guidelines quality improvement initiative can often see fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates.”