Stroll, Savor
Stroll & Savor is wrapping up its summertime series with one last event tonight (Thursday) Aug. 22.
From 5:30 to 9 p.m. attendees can enjoy samples of the finest cuisine offered from more than 40 different participating restaurants in Belmont Shore. Besides tastes, there’s always live entertainment as families, friends and dogs take part in Stroll & Savor.
The series is hosted by the Belmont Shore Business Association.
To take part, it’s $10 for booklets of 12 food/drink tickets. Ticket books can be purchased in advance at The Beach on 2nd, Blue Windows, La Strada, Polly’s Gourmet Coffee, Salon Soma, Shore Business Center and Sweet Jill’s. Same-day tickets are sold outside of Chase Bank.
Cannabis Expansion
Euflora Recreational Marijuana has expanded for the first time into California with the addition of its new store in Long Beach.
Open now, Euflora at 1147 E South St. has been dubbed the “Apple Store of Cannabis” since getting its start in Colorado in 2014. Euflora has sold more than $100 million in cannabis products at its six stores in that state, according to company officials.
The newest location in Long Beach is “a cannabis oasis for your shopping pleasure,” the owners said.
Euflora specializes in greenhouse grown cannabis, concentrates and edibles of all kinds for those ages 21 and older. It's open seven days a week and delivery soon will be available.
Senior Help Here
Senior Helpers, a national in-home care provider, recently opened a Long Beach location managed by mother-daughter team Julie LaPlount and Jennifer Rodrigues.
The new business, which is part of a franchise, opened in mid-June and is expected to bring more than 45 new jobs to the region over the next year.
Senior Helpers’s professionally trained caregivers help seniors enjoy the comfort of their own homes despite age-related illnesses and mobility challenges.
There will be an open house from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, at Senior Helpers, 3450 E. Spring St., where guests will have the opportunity to learn more about in-home caregiving services. People can RSVP by calling 562-726-1813.
Towne Center Plans
Long Beach’s Planning Commission is considering a proposal today (Thursday) Aug. 22 for the construction of a Dave & Buster’s restaurant, sports bar and arcade at the Towne Center.
Part of the shopping center would need to be demolished to make room for the more than 41,000-square-foot business, part of a chain with more than 130 locations across the United States and Canada.
Long Beach hasn’t had such an establishment since Kitchen Den Bar, better known simply as KDB at The Pike, closed in 2014.
Long Beach Towne Center is at 7575 Carson Blvd., where there are more than 50 retail shops, restaurants and a movie theater.
More Homes Downtown
A seven-story, 94-unit multifamily community at 442 West Ocean Blvd., called 442 Residences, is now open and welcoming new tenants.
Long Beach-based STUDIO T-SQUARE 2 and Ensemble Investments were behind the development, which they describe as having “boutique hotel ambiance and a unique take on shoreline living” with “modern urban flats” that boast high ceilings, large living spaces, and balconies.
“Our design inspiration evolved from Long Beach’s architectural heritage, using the Mid-Century modern theme as a way to create cohesion with the neighboring 444 W. Ocean Blvd. office tower… The 442 Residences roof deck and the general massing of the building were intended to recall a cruise ship — a nod to Long Beach as a port city,” STUDIO T-SQ2 Principal Henry Tong said.
To schedule a tour or for other leasing information, visit https://live442.com or call 562-276-9453.
Simple Health Moves
With the motto “holistic health made simple,” Simple Health is celebrating its recent move to a fully renovated location in Bixby Knolls at 3505 Long Beach Blvd.
Last week was the official grand opening for the new home of Simple Health, established in 2011. The business offers patients services such as acupuncture, chiropractic care, limber (assisted stretching), massage and organic facials.
Owners Julia Wu and Mireya Hernandez said their business is rooted in a sense of community and providing that community with the highest level of care.
For details, call Simple Health at 562-424-5505 or visit SimpleHealthLB.com.