Gap Going
Gap, one of the first and largest chain stores to come to Belmont Shore, is closing.
A local store employee confirmed that the Belmont Shore location at 5025 E. Second St. would close this December.
San Francisco-based Gap Inc. announced this spring that it would be shuttering 230 of its stores over the next two years after a decline in the brand’s global sales.
Gap Inc. also operates Banana Republic, Old Navy, Intermix, Hill City and Athleta.
Radio Milestone
Local radio station KLBP on 99.1FM is hosting a fundraiser and celebratory screening of Weird Al Yankovic’s cult classic “UHF” this Sunday at The Art Theatre.
Organizers said there are “a lot of parallels between the launch story of Long Beach’s homegrown public radio station, KLBP, and the zany public access TV channel started by Weird Al Yankovic and his friends in the cult classic film ‘UHF’ (1989).”
The screening on the film’s 30th anniversary doubles as a fundraiser for the volunteer-run KLBP, which is raising money to help cover the upcoming costs of its move to a permanent studio in downtown Long Beach.
KLBP began broadcasting late last year and is making its home below Shannon’s on Pine Avenue. The space should be ready within a few months, making it possible for live-recorded shows with special guests.
“We can't think of a better movie than ‘UHF’ to celebrate the spirit of public media and all the thrills, challenges, and wackiness that come along with it,” organizers said.
Tickets are $10 for the 11 a.m. showing Sunday, Aug. 11, at The Art, 2025 E. Fourth St. The event is supported by a grant from the Port of Long Beach.
Land Meets Sea
Casa Colina Hospital and Centers for Healthcare are hosting the 24th Annual Land Meets Sea Sports Camp next week at Marine Stadium.
The three-day event, Aug. 13–15, welcomes special needs participants to enjoy adaptive outdoor recreation, including rock climbing, hand cycling, jet skiing, kayaking, and sailing with equipment designed by expert clinicians and operated by certified therapeutic recreation specialists. The camp also offers competitive wheelchair sports, from quad rugby and hockey to basketball and tennis.
Casa Colina’s Outdoor Adventures program has been a tradition since 1985, and last year’s event saw 83 staff and community volunteers serving 106 participants.
Major sponsors for Land Meets Sea 2019 include the Rudolph J. and Daphne A. Munzer Foundation, Crossfit Foundation, Precision Rehab, Alamitos Belmont Rehabilitation Hospital, Rehabilitation Associates Medical Group, and the Long Beach Area Convention & Visitors Bureau.
Participant registration costs $325. Those interested in attending or sponsoring the event should visit CasaColina.org/LMS.