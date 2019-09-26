Korean Taste
Second Street is welcoming some fresh flavor with Haewah Dal, a restaurant specializing in modern Korean cuisine.
Haewah Dal officially opened last week at 5020 E. Second St.
It’s owned by the Chung family — the same folks who brought us the nearby Poke Pola, which has been popular in the Shore since its opening in 2016.
Patrons can order single items or indulge in 10-course tastings with wine pairings at Haewah Dal.
For details, call 562-343-7749 or visit HaewahDal.com.
Reuse Out
The Long Beach Depot for Creative Reuse, an innovative mother-daughter concept that has long called the East Village home, is closing its doors in October.
Mom Lisa Hernandez and daughter Yoshino have been operating the eco-friendly depot since its opening in 2008. Basically, they’ve been taking in donations of items too good for the trash but not acceptable as donations at thrift stores.
For more than a decade, it’s been the go-to place to shop for bins filled with mismatched shirt buttons, leftover paint, spare balls of yarn, wood scraps, and more. Yoshino often teaches free craft workshops that incorporate whatever’s around.
But they announced last week that their last day would be Oct. 12.
“Due to some recent personal life developments and opportunities, we will be closing the depot’s physical location... Until then, we will keep our normal business hours but will not be able to take any more donations,” they wrote to customers.
They said they plan to take a break for a few months before moving on to their next project, which may be an online store. They said updates would be posted on social media.
“Thank you so much for having us as part of your community for the last 12 years! We're so grateful to have met all of you!” they said.
The Depot is at 320 Elm Ave. Call 562-437-9999.
Port Report
Cargo container traffic is down from last year’s record pace at the Port of Long Beach.
Long Beach volumes after the first eight months of 2019 are 4,971,407 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs, the standard cargo measurement), down roughly 6.6% from last year.
Still, last month tallied in as its fifth-busiest August in the port’s 108-year history, with 663,992 TEUs.
“These results are strong for any North American seaport, but lag behind our record high numbers last year, when retailers shipped goods to beat expected tariffs,” said Port of Long Beach Executive Director Mario Cordero. “We are still on track for one of our busiest years ever and our focus remains on delivering efficiency and reliability as we await the swift resolution of the U.S.-China trade dispute.”
For monthly cargo data, visit POLB.com/stats.