Broadway Parklet
Work is underway on Long Beach’s freshest parklet.
Taste Wine-Beer-Kitchen and Olives Gourmet Grocer on Broadway are building a shared outdoor dining area with a parklet — parking spaces converted into a raised deck — set to open within the next month. The curbside feature will offer 21 seats and overhead sail shades, modeled after similar parklets on Fourth Street and in the East Village.
"We are so excited to give our customers a new, outdoor option that allows them to meet up with friends or just people watch,” said entrepreneurs Laurie Semon and Erin O'Hagan, who together own both Taste and Olives.
Taste has been open since 2015, and Olives has been around since 2004.
The parklet was approved this year by the Long Beach City Council on July 8 and is being designed and built by JR van Dijs Inc. Salvage Division of Long Beach.
Taste is located at 3506 E. Broadway.
Mary’s Market
The first Queen Mary Night Market is set to sail next week.
From 6 p.m. to midnight Friday, Sept. 20, the evening will offer music performed by Manuel The Band, dozens of eclectic food vendors and local craft makers selling and showcasing original designs, jewelry, fashion, goods and more, according to organizers.
Tickets to Queen Mary Night Market are $7, which does not include access to the ship. Admission to the Queen Mary starts at $20 for children and $40 for adults.
For more information, lineup of vendors and to purchase tickets or hotel packages, visit QueenMary.com.
Kembali Pop-Up
The Hangar at Long Beach Exchange is welcoming a new pop-up shop now through February. Kemabli Collective sells handmade home décor sourced direct from Bali.
Open Monday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., at 4150 McGowen St., a portion of Kembali Collective purchases are donated to Bali Wise, an organization with the mission to empower marginalized women through skills education as a means to develop sustainable communities in Indonesia.
For details, visit KembaliHome.com/pages/giving-back.
Port Award
The Port of Long Beach has been awarded more than $4.7 million by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency to pay for cybersecurity upgrades.
The money will go toward increasing the number of cameras and sensors around the harbor and continue the port’s investment in its fiber and wireless network infrastructure, officials said.
“Trade at the Port of Long Beach supports 2.6 million jobs around the nation, and the Harbor Commission is thankful for this federal funding that helps us ensure the smooth flow of commerce,” Long Beach Harbor Commission President Bonnie Lowenthal said.