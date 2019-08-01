Old Navy Here
Another new addition to Long Beach Exchange is Old Navy.
The retailer's newest location opened last weekend, offering affordable fashions for the whole family at 4250 E. Carson St. It's part of the San Francisco-based chain's more than 1,100 stores worldwide.
Long Beach Exchange, or LBX, is a shopping center that began opening stores last year on the southwest corner of Lakewood Boulevard and Carson Street — also known as Douglas Park.
For more about LBX, visit LongBeachExchange-LBX.com.
CLG Moves In
CLG Wealth Management has relocated, recently cutting the ribbon on the firm’s new office in Belmont Shore at 4821 E. Second St.
Owners John and Jan Cartwright, Kurt and Sarah Ehmann, Pam Eckenrode, Beth Carr, and the entire CLG team issued the following statement: “This is a landmark event for us as we’ve been in the South Bay for the past 27 years, however the decision to come to Belmont Shore was easy as we already have personal roots in the community.”
CLG has helped clients achieve financial wellness for more than 50 years with comprehensive wealth planning. For details, visit CLGWM.com.
Westin Revamped
A $23 million renovation of the Westin Long Beach, including the addition of a restaurant and bar called Navy Proof Food & Spirits, plus a coffeehouse called Bluestone Lane, has been unveiled this summer.
A private event to celebrate the completed work took place this week at the Westin, 333 Ocean Blvd., which is operated by Highgate Hotels.
The remodel includes California coastal-themed modernizations and art installations added to the lobby, guest rooms and public spaces. Navy Proof is an American-cuisine concept created by Howe & Brown Hospitality and features a three-story sculptural chandelier and a living green wall. And Bluestone Lane is an Australian-inspired coffee hub.
“Transformations like the one we are currently going through bring a new, fresh dynamic to the overall cityscape of Long Beach but also instill a sense of pride for our loyal team members who have been with us since the beginning,” said Westin Long Beach Managing Director John Thompson. “For the community and guests alike, the Westin’s new spaces will set the tone for an innovative way to gather, interact and connect.”
The Westin, originally built in 1988, includes 469 guest rooms and suites being redesigned by architect Houston Tyner and designer Vanrooy Creative Group.
For details or reservations, call (562) 436-3000.
Port Plugs In
The Port of Long Beach will soon be home to the largest automated electric vehicle-charging program at any port in the United States.
SSA Marine has signed an agreement with Tritium, a world leader in EV high-power charging, and Stäubli Electrical Connectors, to supply 33 automated DC High Power Chargers to power SSA Marine’s new fleet of electric-drive terminal tractors supplied by TransPower.
“The rollout of both the vehicles and the chargers at the Port of Long Beach will demonstrate the ability to reduce emissions while providing reliable and clean solutions to the port,” said Jeff Wolfe, President, Americas, Tritium. “The move towards the electrification of transportation is inevitable. SSA Marine is taking the initiative by seeing not just the environmental benefits of electrification, but the benefits to the bottom line as it reduces its reliance on diesel fuel."
Deliveries of the vehicles are scheduled to begin later this year through to October 2020, with the chargers set to be installed towards the end of 2019.