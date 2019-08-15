Naples Fest
All the preparations have been made for the festivities on the island — Naples Fest 2019.
A full article appeared in last week’s edition of the Grunion Gazette, but here a a few of the basics for the event hosted by the Naples Islands Business Association tonight (Thursday).
Tickets for tasting restaurant specialities can be purchased at participating Second Street businesses in Naples, where there also will be a beer garden set up at Naples Island Car Wash. Tasting tickets are $1 each.
The evening includes free rides on the Big Red Bus; 9Round is hosting a boxing glove decorating contest to benefit Special Olympics Southern California; and attendees should look for vendor tables and live musical entertainment. A family-friendly event, it also includes face painting and other activities for youngsters.
Sponsors include Farmers & Merchants Bank and Michael’s on Naples Ristorante.
Fresh Downtown
A new farmers market is freshening up Monday nights at The Streets shopping area downtown on Promenade North between Third and Fourth streets.
Monday Night Market Under The Stars started this week and will continue happening at 5 p.m. every Monday night, featuring fresh produce, crafts, other wares and live entertainment. Participating area restaurants also will offer food and drink specials.
Monday Night Market Under The Stars is in addition to The Streets’ regular Friday Farmers Market.
“We want to be able to serve those residents and guests who can’t join us during the day on Friday with an evening opportunity for their weekly grocery shopping that also includes entertainment and dining options,” said Tony Shooshani, managing director and owner of The Streets. “As the downtown area continues to grow, The Streets is set to be the gathering place or village square where locals and visitors can go and interact while shopping, eating and playing.”
Visit the Facebook page for The Streets Long Beach for more information.
Garrett Changes
Long Beach-based Garrett Engineers Inc. has changed ownership and now will be doing business as Garrett Forensics, which better represents the 48-year-old company’s specialization in forensic and expert analysis and case services.
Company President Robert Dean said the name change doesn’t change Garrett’s mission and dedication to being “the most innovative, trusted and relied upon forensic and expert services company.” He added, “Our current pool of professionals are some of the smartest and most respected experts in their respective fields.”
Garrett Forensics is one of the oldest forensic investigation firms in the nation. Its services include: accident reconstruction, fire investigations, property loss, biomechanical analysis and personal injury/wrongful death cases.
For details, visit GarretttForensics.com or call 562-997-3013.
Hospital Rank
U.S. News & World Report has recognized MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center as "high performing" in 14 clinical categories and ranked it among the Top 6 Best Hospitals in Los Angeles County and among the Top 15 in the state.
"These continued awards and recognitions demonstrate that we never lose sight of the needs of our patients while consistently achieving high levels of excellence," according to John Bishop, CEO, Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach. "We take enormous pride in these remarkable accomplishments."
The medical center was recognized in the following clinical categories: cancer; cardiology and heart surgery; heart failure; heart bypass surgery; orthopedics; geriatrics; neurology and neurosurgery; colon cancer surgery; gastroenterology and gastrointestinal surgery; chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; hip replacement; knee replacement; urology; and nephrology.
For details, visit MemorialCare.org.