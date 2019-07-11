LBX Plays
Long Beach Exchange is turning into a stage for live musical performances every Saturday evening this summer.
From 5 to 8 p.m. Saturdays, local bands will play upbeat summer tunes just outside of LBX’s The Hangar. The performance series ends Saturday, Sept. 7. This is in addition to the regular Live Music on The Plaza series every Wednesday.
This weekend’s upcoming show features Ernando Recedez, a vocalist and rhythm guitar player who specializes in originals and covers of funk, pop and R&B songs.
The Hangar at LBX is located at 4069 N. Lakewood Blvd.
Hot At Maya
Long Beach’s Hotel Maya will be “smokin’ hot” this summer during its inaugural five-performance Latin American Music Fiesta, organizers said.
Taking place Aug. 2-4 at Fuego restaurant at Hotel Maya – a Doubletree by Hilton, the seaside setting will feature: Grammy nominated acoustic guitarist Luis Villegas from 6 to 9 p.m. on Aug. 2; Latin jazz musician Francisco Reyes from noon to 3 p.m. Aug. 3; Savor, a Santana tribute band, from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 3; SitaraSon, Latin and Cuban dance music, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 4; and Susie Hansen Latin Band, playing fiery jazz and salsa tunes, from 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 4.
“We’re going to turn up the heat a few degrees in Fuego this summer with some sensational Latin American music that will set your soul on fire,” said Jason Cervantes, director of restaurants at Hotel Maya. “And if the music isn’t hot enough, we will be offering some sizzling specials in the restaurant and lounge to quench any desires.”
The event series at 700 Queensway Drive is free to attend during Fuego’s brunch, dinner and happy hour service; reservations are encouraged. Call 562-481-3910.
Dine LBC Back
Long Beach is in for another treat: dozens of area restaurants have signed on to participate in Dine LBC — Long Beach Restaurant Week, set to return Aug. 3-11.
Organizers are asking the community to mark its calendars for the “multi-course, value-oriented meals and special deals” set at fixed price points from $5 to $85.
Dine LBC Founder Terri Henry, who brought restaurant week to Long Beach in 2014, said the weeklong event is designed to showcase all that the burgeoning culinary community has to offer for local foodies.
“Over the years, Dine LBC has evolved from a typical restaurant week to more of an all inclusive culinary week,” she said. “We’ve continued to add unique food-related activities and experiences to the annual event. Like last year, we’re even taking dog-friendly one step further by encouraging restaurants with patios to offer a special menu just for dogs.”
A “Dine. Snap. Share.” Instagram contest will be part of the festivities, with a chance to win two nights at the Westin Long Beach and dinner at Nave Proof.
Menus and special offers available starting July 15, including a list of participating restaurants, are available at DineLBC.com.